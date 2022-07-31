Sanjay Arora to be new police commissioner of Delhi

Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer, will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order.

He has served as the SP of the Tamil Nadu Police STF that chased forest brigand Veerappan and he was awarded the chief minister's gallantry medal for bravery during this stint.

This is for the third time in recent history that an officer from outside AGMUT cadre has been brought to head the national capital's police force.

Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer, was appointed as Delhi's police commissioner in July 2021 while Ajay Raj Sharma, a 1966-batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre IPS officer, was appointed head of the Delhi Police in 1999.

Arora was appointed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG in August last year and he has tenure in service till July 2025.

He served as Coimbatore police commissioner between 2002 and 2004 and has also served in the CRPF and the BSF. He holds a B Tech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.