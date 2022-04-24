Sanjay Raut defends police action against MP Navneet Rana & her MLA husband

Somaiya had gone to the police station to meet the Rana couple, whose earlier call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres.

"What business does Somaiya have into an ongoing investigation by Mumbai police against Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana? If police have taken some action against them, there must be some reason, Raut said.

When central agencies probe or raid our leaders, they (BJP) always say there must be something which why the action is taken. One must trust police...the Mumbai police never register a false report or an FIR, said the Shiv Sena leader, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

On the alleged attack on Somaiya's car, Raut, without taking the BJP leader's name, said, Some traitors do receive stone-pelting. He is a liar and should not be taken so seriously.

Somaiya had alleged that his vehicle was attacked on Saturday night when he had gone to meet arrested MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana.