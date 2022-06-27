Sanjay Raut dubs ED summons as 'conspiracy', says won't be able to appear before agency on June 28

The development comes as the Shiv Sena battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.



Rebel Shiv Sena legislators, who were first taken to Surat, are now camping in Guwahati.



Raut in a tweet said, "I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route."



"Arrest me ! Jai Hind!" he added.



In his tweet in Marathi, he also tagged BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.



Later, talking to reporters, Raut said, "I cannot go tomorrow as I have to attend a public meeting in Alibaug, and I will attend it."



The parliamentarian said he is a "Shiv Sena tiger" and the executive editor of a fierce newspaper like the (Sena mouthpiece) 'Saamana'.



He asserted that such actions cannot weaken him mentally.