Sanjay Raut slams EC over slow voting pace in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, 21 May, claimed the Election Commission (EC) was an "extended branch of the BJP" and the voting process in Maharashtra's 13 Lok seats was slow wherever the MVA candidates were expecting a good turnout.

Talking to reporters, Raut also claimed the election was seamless in areas where the possibility of the ruling BJP or its allies getting votes was more.

An average turnout of 54.33 per cent was recorded after voting on Monday in the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, including six in Mumbai, during the fifth and final phase of general elections in the state, as per poll authorities.

The final figures will be declared later, an official from the state CEO's office said on Tuesday.

The six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai recorded an average turnout of 52.27 per cent, compared to 55.38 per cent in the 2019 general elections.