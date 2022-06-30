Sanjay Raut to join ED probe on July 1 in Patra Chawl scam case

A day after Uddhav Thackeray quit as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that he would join the investigation of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a prevention of money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.



Raut was sent a second summon on Wednesday after which he decided to join the probe on July 1.



On Monday, he didn't join the probe and skipped questioning. He had said he wouldn't join the investigation and had dared the anti-money laundering agency to arrest him. But now he has said that he would get his statement recorded before the ED.



The ED on Monday had taken Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale into custody in the DHFL Yes Bank case. Sources had claimed that they wanted to grill Raut in this matter too. Sources also claimed that the Patra Chawl case of the ED was also linked to DHFL case.