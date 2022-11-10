Sanjay Raut 'uncaged', says spoke to self and jail walls in prison

"A jail term is not good... I have suffered a lot, my family has also lost much. It is wrong to send anybody to jail for no reasons...," said Raut, proceeding to a private hospital for a medical checkup.



Nevertheless, adopting a Gandhian attitude, the Sena (UBT) MP said he harboured no grudge against the Enforcement Director (ED) or those who hatched the conspiracy to send him to jail.



"I will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and apprise them of what I am undergoing. I will also call on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss state issues with him," declared Raut.

He reiterated that the government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis is 'unconstitutional' and it's the Deputy CM who's running the show, but he endorsed some of the decisions of the new regime installed in June.