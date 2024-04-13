Sanjay Singh claims Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar Jail

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, 13 April, claimed that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being allowed to meet his family at ‘mulakat jangla’ in Tihar Jail.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "There is an attempt to break the morale of CM Kejriwal.”

“His family has not been allowed in-person meetings with him. They are only allowed to meet him through the ‘mulakat jangla’. This is inhuman. Even hardcore criminals are allowed in-person meetings," the AAP leader said.