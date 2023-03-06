Sanjivani scam: Govt will make every effort to get back victims' money, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Another victim Usha said that she had invested in the society and also got other women invested in it. A sum of Rs 20 lakh was invested and now those women ask her daily to get the money back, the release said.



A resident of Malpura in Jaipur, Vishnu said that along with himself, he got an investment of about Rs 5 crore from his relatives.



"Now due to non-receipt of funds, the relations have turned sour," the release said.



The chief minister said this matter is serious and assured the victims of justifiable action after listening to them, it said.