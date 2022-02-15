Sansad TV says its YouTube channel was compromised by 'scamsters'

Sansad TV, which broadcasts live Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings, on Tuesday said its YouTube channel was compromised due to unauthorised activities by "some scamsters".

In an official statement, the broadcaster said the channel's name was changed to "Ethereum" (a crypto currency) by the attacker.

Later, YouTube started "fixing the security threats permanently" and the channel on the platform "shall be restored ASAP" (as soon as possible), it said.

"YouTube channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities by some scamsters on February 15 (Tuesday one am), including live streaming on this channel," the statement said.

Sansad TV's social media team promptly worked on it and got the channel restored by early morning at around 3.45 am, it said.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-ln), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, also reported the incident and had alerted Sansad TV, the statement noted.

Screenshots of Sansad TV's YouTube account shared on social media showed message that "This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".

Sansad TV was created last year by merging Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV.