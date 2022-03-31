Sariska Tiger Reserve fire under control, says Rajasthan CM

"The administration has largely controlled the Sariska fire and now there is little fire left in a limited area which will also be extinguished soon. This is a mountainous area where it is difficult to send fire brigade, but the fire has been brought under control with the use of helicopters. More than 400 forest workers and villagers are continuously cooperating in this work."



The fire broke out in the Akbarpur range of Sariska Tiger Reserve on March 27 in the afternoon. It was controlled but flared up again due to the night winds.



This new blaze could not be brought under control quickly and it was spread over an area of 8 to 10 km. During this too, the Forest Department had made efforts to control the fire at its own level. But things didn't work out and the fire spread.