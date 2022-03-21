Sarpanch, father, 2 brothers arrested over killing of man in Rajasthan

A sarpanch was arrested, along with his father and two brothers, for allegedly running over and killing a man in Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.



Sarpanch Radheshyam Meena and his family members allegedly beat up Bhura Lal, a resident of Dhavata, on March 18 night when he was sitting in a house. Later, Radhey Shyam returned with his vehicle and allegedly ran over Bhura Lal and four others and fled, according to a complaint filed with the police.



All five were taken to hospital, where Bura Lal died.