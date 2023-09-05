Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: On Teacher's Day, Congress pays homage to former president

The Congress on 5 September hailed the contribution of former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, saying that he left an indelible mark on education and philosophical thought and his "legacy continues to guide our values".

The birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today, we celebrate Teachers' Day and recall Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the great philosopher, educationist and author." Many of his books—like The Hindu View of Life, Indian Philosophy, Eastern Religions and Western Thought, as well as his editions of The Bhagavadgita, The Dhammapada and The Principal Upanishads are evergreen classics, Ramesh noted.

"Not a political personality by any means, Radhakrishnan had been persuaded by (Jawaharlal) Nehru to be India's ambassador to the USSR during 1949–52 when the communist conglomerate still looked upon India suspiciously. Thereafter, he was the first vice-president of India (in) 1952–62 and president till 1967," Ramesh said.