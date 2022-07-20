'Satisfy hunger with tadka of jumlas': Rahul slams govt over GST on essential items

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the imposition of GST on packaged food items, saying the PM who listens to even the unsaid words of "friends" will also have to listen to the people and take back this move.

He said the recipe of "Gabbar" for people struggling with inflation is to make less, eat less and "satisfy hunger with the 'tadka of jumlas'".

The Congress leader said it is "cruel" on the part of the government to raise taxes on some essential items of consumption as it will lead to a further rise in inflation.

"Recipe of 'Gabbar' for people struggling with inflation: Make less, eat less, satisfy hunger with the 'tadka of jumlas'. The prime minister, who listens to even the unsaid words of 'friends', will now also have to listen to the public and withdraw this GST," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.