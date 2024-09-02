‘Satyamev Jayate’, says AAP after Supreme Court grants bail to Vijay Nair

The AAP on Monday, 2 September said "truth can be troubled but not defeated" after the Supreme Court granted bail to the party's former communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Relying on the legal principle of "bail is rule and jail is exception" cited by a coordinate bench, the top court said pre-trial incarceration cannot be a punishment.

Delhi minister Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi, "Satyamev Jayate! The BJP central government conspired against the Aam Aadmi Party and put many party leaders in jail. But after Manish Sisodia and Vijay Nair got bail, it is proved that truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated."