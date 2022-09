Satyendar Jain bail: SC directs sessions court to hear on Sept 22 ED plea seeking transfer of hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a sessions court here to take up on September 22 an Enforcement Directorate application seeking transfer of bail hearing of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case to another judge.

Observing that any accused is entitled to an expeditious hearing of his bail plea, a three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the principal district and sessions judge of the Rouse Avenue court to take up the petition for hearing.

"We clarify that any party aggrieved by the decision on transfer petition can seek appropriate remedies available in law. The forum for hearing of bail will depend upon the decision of the District Judge," said the bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.