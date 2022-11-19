Satyendar Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spinal injury: Sisodia on Tihar video

Sisodia further said that anyone can suffer injury and fall ill but only the BJP can make "cruel jokes" by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment.



Sisodia said, "The Prime Minister of a country may also fall sick. Even they may require treatment."



Lashing out at the BJP, Sisodia claimed that his colleague had been lodged in a false case and that the BJP was making fun of Jain's illness.



"They (BJP) are losing the MCD and Gujarat polls and that is why they are resorting to cheap theatrics. They should fight the MCD election in Delhi on issues," he said.