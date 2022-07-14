Satyendar Jain's wife skips ED summon on health grounds

On July 1, the ED had arrested Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, the two associates of the Health Minister.



The ED had initiated the money laundering probe on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI in 2017 under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.



A charge-sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018 against Jain, Poonam Jain and other accused persons. It was alleged that Jain, while holding office as a minister in the Delhi government between February 14, 2015 and May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.