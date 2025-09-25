SAU students protest Navratri non-veg food ban, flag imposition of religious norms

A notice displayed outside the South Asian University (SAU) mess earlier this week, declaring that non-vegetarian food would not be served from the beginning of Navratri until 2 October, has sparked student protests.

Students have criticised the move as an attempt to impose religious practices on what is meant to be an international and inclusive academic environment.

Those opposing the decision argue that it restricts dietary freedom and disregards the needs of students who depend on non-vegetarian meals provided in the hostel mess.

“This is not about food alone. It is about enforcing a particular cultural and religious norm in a university meant to represent India’s diversity and accept students from all cultures,” said a first-year Master’s student.

Students claim that the notice reflects a pre-emptive move by the administration to avoid potential conflicts by suspending the provision of non-vegetarian food during the nine-day Navratri festival. However, they argue that such actions sideline cultural and dietary diversity.

This is the second time in a year that such protests over food choices have disrupted life on campus. In February, tensions flared over the serving of non-vegetarian food on Maha Shivratri. The student groups had clashed over whether the meal plan should be altered for religious observance.

SAU, which draws students from across South Asia, is expected to reflect secular and inclusive values.