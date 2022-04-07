Sayani Gupta-starrer short 'Shameless' releases digitally

"We are delighted to bring such a critically acclaimed title to Amazon miniTV's library of award-winning short films. We are sure that this story will offer an avenue for viewers to pause, register and think about how compassion is important", said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.



'Shameless' is directed by Keith Gomes, and produced by Shabinaa Khan.



"Shameless is a special one! Sayani and Hussain have acted brilliantly and have done full justice to the captivating narrative. We are glad that with Amazon miniTV, viewers across the country will be able to enjoy this short film," said Shabinaa, presenter and producer of the film.