Sayunkt Kisan Manch threatens agitation if Market Intervention Scheme funds not raised to Rs 5,000 cr

The Sayunkt Kisan Manch has taken strong exception to the Centre's move to cut funds under the Market Intervention Scheme, and threatened to launch an agitation if the budget for the scheme is not raised to Rs 5,000 crore.



"The Union government has betrayed apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir by reducing the budget under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) from Rs 1,550 crore last year to just Rs 1 lakh in the Union Budget 2023-24 budget," a statement issued by the Manch said.