SBI replaces Reliance Industries to become India’s most profitable company

It is not often that another Indian company gets to pip Reliance in the profitability sweepstakes. But, in the June 2023 quarter i.e., Q1FY24, the State Bank of India (SBI) has reported profits than Reliance Industries, 5paisa.com reported.

For the quarter, Q1FY24, Reliance had reported net profits of Rs 16,011 crore while SBI had reported net profits of Rs 18,537 crore, a full 15.8 per cent higher than the profits reported by Reliance Industries.

It is not just the latest quarter. Even if you look at the four rolling quarters from September 2022 to June 2023, then Reliance Industries has reported net profits of Rs 64,758 crore while the 4 quarter rolling net profits of SBI is 3.25 per cent higher at Rs 66,860 crore, the report said.