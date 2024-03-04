SBI seeks deadline extension to disclose details on electoral bonds

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking an extension until 30 June of the deadline to furnish information regarding electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On 15 February, the Supreme Court struck down the controversial electoral bonds scheme, which allowed anonymous donations to political parties, stating that it was unconstitutional and violated article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, which guarantees all citizens "the right to freedom of speech and expression".

The court had directed SBI to furnish details of all political parties who had received electoral bonds and submit them to the ECI by 6 March. The ECI then had to publish these details on its website by 13 March.

In its application, SBI has stated that owing to the stringent measures undertaken to ensure that the identity of donors was kept anonymous, “decoding” of the electoral bonds and the matching of donor to donation would be a complex process.

It has been submitted that the data related to the issuance of the bond and the data related to the redemption of the bond were recorded in two different silos. No central database was maintained, in order to protect the donors’ anonymity.