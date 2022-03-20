SBSP chief dismisses claims of joining BJP

In 2022, the SBSP fought the Uttar Pradesh polls as part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance, which lost at the hustings.



"The news (of SBSP joining hands with the BJP) is baseless. Neither did I go to Delhi, nor meet anyone. We are with the Samajwadi Party, and have started preparations for the upcoming urban local bodies elections in the state," Rajbhar told reporters here.



SBSP national general secretary and spokesperson Arun Rajbhar told PTI, "There is no question of aligning with the BJP. The photo doing rounds on social media is an old photo."