SC acquittal of gang-rape, murder accused puts focus on infirmities in trial process

The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted three men found guilty in February 2014 by a trial court and sentenced to death for brutally gangraping and murdering a 19-year-old woman.

The sentence had been upheld by Delhi High Court in August, 2014.

A bench of former Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi acquitted the three men – Rahul, Ravi Kumar, and Vinod alias Chhotu – stating that the prosecution, whose case rested on circumstantial evidence, had failed to prove it.

The three persons Rahul, 27, Ravi, 23, and Vinod, 23, were accused of abducting the girl while she was returning home from her workplace on 9 February 2012.

During its investigation, the police found a mutilated body of the girl near Rewari in Haryana on February 14. As per the autopsy report, she had been assaulted and raped and acid was poured on her eyes.