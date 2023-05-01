SC adjourns hearing on Chhattisgarh govt's plea challenging PMLA

"Such conduct amounts to a severe misappropriation and arbitrary use of power, which goes against the constitutional mandate. Investigative agencies are expected to be entirely independent and uninfluenced," it said.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha was earlier told by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Sumeer Sodhi, appearing for the Chhattisgarh government, that the issue is of constitutional importance and requires an urgent hearing. The suit, filed through Sodhi, said the "present case is a perfect example of how the central investigation agencies are being misused by those in power in order to intimidate, harass and disturb the normal functioning of an opposition government in the state of Chhattisgarh".

It said Chhattisgarh is seeking interference of the court under its original jurisdiction bestowed by virtue of Article 131 of the Constitution in light of a dispute that has arisen between the state and the defendants -- Union of India, the state of Karnataka and the Directorate of Enforcement -- involving questions of law and facts that affect the legal and constitutional rights of the state.

Giving the details of a particular case, which prompted it to approach the top court, the Chhattisgarh government said an FIR was registered at Kadugodi police station in Bengaluru against a person named Suryakant Tiwari for offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and destruction of evidence.