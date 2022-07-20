SC adjourns hearing on plea of BCCI to allow amendment of its constitution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on the plea of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking to amend its constitution with regard to the tenure of its office bearers including President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli deferred till Thursday the matter after senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the BCCI, sought adjournment.

The counsel for the Bihar Cricket Association said that office bearers are continuing in office after their terms have ended technically.

"Tomorrow! one day nothing will happen! What is the hurry? the bench said.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also appeared in the matter seeking to implead himself.