SC adjourns Lalit Modi hearing to November for final hearing

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the family property dispute case involving former IPL head Lalit Modi and his mother Bina Modi, the wife of late industrialist K. K. Modi, to November for final hearing.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela M. Trivedi and Ujjal Bhuyan posted the matter for final hearing in November 2023.

"List in November 2023 for final hearing," the bench ordered.

Lalit Modi had moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court judgment that the anti-arbitration injunction lawsuit filed by Bina Modi against her son is maintainable.

The apex court had appointed former top court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran as a mediator to settle the family property between the mother-son duo.