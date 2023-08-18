Nation

SC agrees to early hearing of pleas filed by CBI challenging bail granted to Lalu

As per the details available on the apex court's website, the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing on August 25

Representative image of Lalu Prasad Yadav aand Supreme court (Photo: IANS)
Representative image of Lalu Prasad Yadav aand Supreme court (Photo: IANS)
IANS

The Supreme Court has agreed for early hearing on pleas filed by the CBI challenging the bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court to RJD President Lalu Prasad in connection with multi-crore fodder scam.

As per the details available on the apex court's website, the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing on August 25.

The veteran leader was given bail by the Jharkhand High Court in April 2022.

