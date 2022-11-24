SC agrees to form constitution bench to hear pleas against polygamy, 'nikah-halala'

The plea sought a direction to declare Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution, insofar as it seeks to recognise polygamy and nikah-halala.



"It is well settled that common law has primacy over personal law. Hence, this court may declare that triple talaq is cruelty under Section 498A of the IPC, nikah-halala is rape under Section 375 of the IPC, and polygamy is an offence under Section 494 of the IPC," Upadhyay's plea read.



In August 2017, the top court had held that the practice of triple talaq is unconstitutional and struck it down by 3:2 majority.



In its 2017 verdict, the apex court had kept open the issue of polygamy and nikah-halala, while quashing the practice of triple talaq.



"It is submitted that religious leaders and priests like imams, maulvis etc., who propagate, support and authorise practices like talaq-e-bidat, nikah-halala and polygamy are grossly misusing their position, influence and power to subject Muslim women to such gross practices which treat them as chattel, thereby violating their basic rights enshrined under Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution," Upadhyay's plea read.