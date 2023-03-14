SC agrees to hear Karnataka Lokayukta's plea against bail to BJP MLA in corruption case

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear plea of the Karnataka Lokayukta against grant of anticipatory bail by the high court to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the main accused in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam. The plea was initially mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who asked the Lokayukta's counsel to mention the matter before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

When the counsel requested that the matter be listed as earlier as possible, the CJI said since the court of the Chief Justice is hearing a constitution bench matter, it will not be possible for the bench to hear it.

CJI Chandrachud said, "You can mention the matter before the bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. We are hearing a constitution bench matter or else we would have taken it at the end of the board".