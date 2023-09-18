SC agrees to hear plea against ban on plaster of Paris Ganesh idols in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Monday, 18 September agreed to hear a plea filed against an order of the Madras High Court directing the Tamil Nadu authorities to take action against any manufacture, sale or immersion of Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris or plastics.

“We will take it up on the end of the board today,” said a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud acceding to the urgent mentioning request made by senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing on behalf of petitioner artisans.

In a special sitting convened on 17 September, a division bench of justices SS Sundar and Bharatha Chakravarthy of the high court stayed the directions passed earlier by a single judge bench holding that sale of idols made of plaster of Paris cannot be restricted but their immersion in water bodies can be restricted.