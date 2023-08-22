SC agrees to list plea seeking restoration of criminal charges against Rajinikanth's wife

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list a plea filed seeking restoration of criminal charges against the wife of superstar Rajinikanth for allegedly diverting money paid to her for post-production of the movie 'Kochadaiiyaan'.

A bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and J.B. Pardiwala directed that the matter will not be deleted on September 8, the next date of listing, when the special leave petition was mentioned by advocates Aman Jha and R.C. Kohli.

The complaint is based on the allegation that Latha Rajinikanth had fraudulently induced the Managing Director of a Chennai-based advertising company to deliver monies under the pretext of post-production cost of the movie.