SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the CBI to probe the death by suicide of a 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur, who was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity.



A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notice on the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras HC order.



The top court said that there are two aspects of the matter, one is there are certain observations recorded in the impugned judgment and the second is regarding the final order directing probe by CBI.