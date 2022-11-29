SC allows MMRCL to cut 84 trees at Mumbai’s Aarey forest for metro car shed project

The bench observed that the Maharashtra govt's fresh decision to restore the location of the car shed at Aarey, after changing its earlier decision to relocate the same to Kanjurmarg, was based on relevant considerations.

“The MMRCL should be permitted to pursue its application with the Tree Authority for felling 84 trees. In such projects involving large outlay of public funds, the Court cannot be oblivious of the serious dislocations caused if the public investment, which goes into the project, is disregarded. Undoubtedly, the concerns relating to the environment are important, as all development must be sustainable. It would be impossible for this Court to stay the decision at the interim stage,” the bench observed.

According to Live Law, the bench noted that the state government considered several factors before arriving at this conclusion, including the letter written by the central government, expert committee reports and also the fact that a substantial number of trees had already been cut prior to the petitions being filed and what remains is the cutting of the trees for the ramp.