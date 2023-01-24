SC allows purse seine fishing twice a week outside TN's territorial waters

"These vessels will be allowed to operate only twice a week i.e., on Monday and Thursday of each week with the other restrictions of non-fishing period applying as is applicable to all other fishing activity. The vessels which will be given this permission shall leave the coastline on or after 8 a.m. and shall return to the designated place positively by 6 p.m. on the same day," said the bench, in its order.



The bench noted that as far as the fishing beyond territorial waters, but within Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is concerned, it has been told by Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj that the Central government has placed no restrictions on this method of fishing. However, coastal states are divided on this issue -- Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Goa, and West Bengal -- have not made any restrictions on purse seine fishing, within its territorial waters, while a ban has been imposed by Tamil Nadu and also by Maharashtra.