SC appoints its ex-judge L Nageswara Rao to oversee Hyderabad Cricket Association polls

The bench was hearing a case in which the association had appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Deepak Verma as its ombudsman and ethics officer.



The matter came to the top court after some state cricket clubs challenged a Telangana High Court order upholding Justice Verma's appointment.



On Tuesday, the bench was dealing with applications in the matter seeking timely conduct of polls.



The top court had earlier expressed strong displeasure over the functioning of faction-ridden HCA and the row on the issue of appointment of the ombudsman and said it will order an inquiry into the whole issue by a former apex court or high court judge.



"Cricket has gone somewhere else and politics has taken precedence," the bench had said.