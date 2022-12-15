SC asks Bengal govt to approach HC for registering FIR against Adhikari in stampede case

Singhvi submitted that the high court judge who passed the blanket stay direction on lodging FIR against Adhikari was away in Port Blair for judicial work and the state government could not seek modification of the order. He added that the state government could not investigate the deaths due to its inability to register an FIR against Adhikari.



The top court said the state government can move before the chief justice of Calcutta High Court to alter the blanket stay. The bench said even if the single judge is not available, the petitioner has the remedy of moving the chief justice of the high court for directions. Singhvi sought liberty to withdraw the plea before the top court and to move before the high court. The bench allowed the plea to be withdrawn.