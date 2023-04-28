SC to Calcutta HC : Reassign WB school jobs 'scam' case to other bench

The Supreme Court Friday asked the Calcutta High Court acting chief justice to reassign the West Bengal school jobs "scam" case to another judge after examining a report on Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's interview to a news channel about the matter.

Hearing a plea of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the report of the Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court and said the case has to be reassigned to a bench headed by another judge.

"We direct the Hon'ble Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to re-assign the pending proceedings to some other judge of the Calcutta High Court. The Judge to whom the proceedings are assigned would be at liberty to take up all applications moved in this regard," the bench said in its order.