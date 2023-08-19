SC asks Centre, State information Commissions to ensure proactive disclosures under RTI Act

The Supreme Court has issued guidelines to Central and State Information Commissions for proper implementation of Section 4 of the RTI Act requiring public authorities to make regular proactive disclosures of information through their websites and other means.

A bench comprising CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala directed the Central Information Commission and the State Information Commissions to continuously monitor the implementation of the mandate of Section 4 of the Act as required under guidelines issued from time to time by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Section 4 of the Right to Information Act, 2005, mandates that all public authorities will make constant endeavour to disclose information suo motu to the public at regular intervals using the internet and other means. The objective of enacting such a provision was to ensure that information is

readily provided by government departments themselves and the public have minimum resort to filing RTI applications.