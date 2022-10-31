SC asks Centre, states to ensure 'two-finger test' to confirm rape not conducted

The bench said a decade-old decision of the top court had held the invasive "two-finger test" as a violation of a woman's dignity and privacy.

"It is unfortunate that the practice is still prevalent even today The procedure which tests vaginal laxity is an upfront on women's dignity. It cannot be said that a sexually active woman cannot be raped," the bench said.

It issued a slew of directions to the Centre and state government authorities and asked the DGPs and health secretaries of the states to ensure that the "two-finger test" is not conducted.