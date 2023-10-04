SC asks CWC to decide afresh the issue of custody of two minor sons of slain Atiq Ahmad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in UP's Prayagraj to decide afresh the issue of custody of two minor sons of slain gangster Atiq Ahmad.

A bench of Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar was hearing a plea filed by Atiq Ahmad’s sister seeking custody of two children, who are lodged in the child protection home for the past seven months.

The bench ordered that CWC will pass a reasoned order within a period of one week from Tuesday taking into account the report prepared by the court-appointed expert.

On August 18, the Supreme Court had appointed retired Jt. Director of the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development K.C. George as a support person to ascertain the wishes of the children.