SC asks Delhi Police to file charge sheet in hate speeches case

The Supreme Court on Monday took note of the submission of the Delhi Police that the probe in a case of hate speeches made at religious assemblies in the national capital in 2021 was at an advanced stage, and asked them to place on record the charge sheet to be filed in the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Delhi Police, that they were expecting a Forensic Science Laboratory report on voice samples of accused.

The law officer said the probe agency will be filing a charge sheet in the matter shortly.