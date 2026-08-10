SC asks panel to verify claims of 24,000 Manipur violence-hit families yet to get rehabilitation benefits
Court notes govt assistance to thousands of affected families but asks Justice Gita Mittal-led committee to verify claims of those still awaiting rehabilitation and welfare benefits
The Supreme Court on Monday asked an apex court-appointed committee to verify claims that around 24,000 families affected by the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur are yet to receive benefits under government rehabilitation and welfare schemes.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing matters relating to the rehabilitation of people who lost homes, dwelling units and sources of livelihood during the violence.
The court took note of steps taken by the government for rehabilitation, including the disbursal of funds to more than 4,000 beneficiaries out of around 7,000 identified beneficiaries for reconstruction of houses.
Under the government scheme, Rs 5 lakh is provided for a kutcha house and Rs 7 lakh for a semi-pucca or pucca house, the court noted.
More than 12,000 houses have also been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for families affected by the violence, the bench said, taking note of submissions by senior advocate Vibha Dutt Makhija, appearing for the Justice Gita Mittal Committee.
The court further noted that temporary shelters had been constructed and Rs 51.95 crore released for 885 identified beneficiaries for permanent houses. Families whose homes were completely damaged have also been provided Rs 1 lakh per household.
However, lawyers representing some affected families submitted that around 24,000 families were yet to receive rehabilitation and welfare benefits, based on ground-level verification.
The bench was informed that details of these families had been submitted to the three-member committee headed by former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal.
"If that is so, we request the committee to verify and confirm the particulars of the alleged affected families and forward a note regarding implementation of the Government welfare schemes duly noticed by this Court in its order dated May 27, 2026," Chief Justice Surya Kant said.
The court also directed that an application concerning properties belonging to affected families be referred to the Justice Mittal-led committee. The panel will verify the particulars and status of the properties and submit a report to the court.
The issue of damage to places of worship also came up before the bench. A list of 276 properties was furnished, with the court noting that claims relating to these properties required verification.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves also referred to a separate list of 20 churches where encroachment had allegedly taken place.
The Justice Mittal-led committee will examine the representations and verify the claims using relevant material and land records, the court said. Authorities concerned were directed to ensure that there is no further encroachment on properties found to be covered by the claims.
The committee will submit its findings to the Supreme Court.
Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, following a Tribal Solidarity March in the hill districts against the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the majority Meitei community.
More than 200 people have been killed, several hundred injured and thousands displaced since the violence began.