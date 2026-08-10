SC asks panel to verify claims of 24,000 Manipur violence-hit families yet to get rehabilitation benefits

The Supreme Court on Monday asked an apex court-appointed committee to verify claims that around 24,000 families affected by the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur are yet to receive benefits under government rehabilitation and welfare schemes.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing matters relating to the rehabilitation of people who lost homes, dwelling units and sources of livelihood during the violence.

The court took note of steps taken by the government for rehabilitation, including the disbursal of funds to more than 4,000 beneficiaries out of around 7,000 identified beneficiaries for reconstruction of houses.

Under the government scheme, Rs 5 lakh is provided for a kutcha house and Rs 7 lakh for a semi-pucca or pucca house, the court noted.

More than 12,000 houses have also been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for families affected by the violence, the bench said, taking note of submissions by senior advocate Vibha Dutt Makhija, appearing for the Justice Gita Mittal Committee.

The court further noted that temporary shelters had been constructed and Rs 51.95 crore released for 885 identified beneficiaries for permanent houses. Families whose homes were completely damaged have also been provided Rs 1 lakh per household.

However, lawyers representing some affected families submitted that around 24,000 families were yet to receive rehabilitation and welfare benefits, based on ground-level verification.

The bench was informed that details of these families had been submitted to the three-member committee headed by former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal.