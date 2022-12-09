SC: Bail applications should not be argued for over ten minutes

"....having carefully gone through the charge-sheet and taking into consideration the fact that the appellant (Khalid) was in constant touch with other co-accused persons, including Sharjeel Imam, who arguably is at the head of the conspiracy; at this stage, it is difficult to form an opinion that there are not reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against the petitioner is prima facie not proved," the high court had said in its verdict.

Imam said that these remarks were made without giving him an opportunity of being heard and without any evidence on record, in clear violation of principles of natural justice.

The Court today said that such observations creep into the judgment when bail matters are heard at length as if the Court is hearing a final appeal against conviction.

"These things (observations etc) only happen when bails are argued for so long like final appeals on conviction etc," the bench said.



During the hearing before the top court, the counsel appearing for Imam told the bench they are constrained to move the apex court as serious prejudice would be caused to the petitioner due to the observations made by the high court in the order denying bail to one of the co-accused in the case.

Khalid's bail plea had been heard for over 20 days before the Court had rejected it while also making remarks against Imam.



"We have noticed that in paragraph 68 of the judgement, the division bench of the high court has clarified that the observations shall not tantamount to an expression of any opinion on the merits of the case," the bench said.