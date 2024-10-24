SC Bar Association criticises changes to Lady Justice statue, SC emblem

One significant change in the statue of Lady Justice, located in the Judges' Library, is that she now holds a copy of the Indian Constitution instead of the traditional sword, and her blindfold has been removed, leaving her with open eyes.

The blindfold has traditionally symbolised impartiality and equality before the law, while the sword represented authority and the power to enforce justice. Despite these modifications, the scales of justice in her right hand, symbolising fairness and balance, remain unchanged.

The SCBA also raised objections to the Supreme Court’s plan to establish a museum in the high-security zone, which will replace the former Judges' Library. The Bar had initially requested a new library and a café-cum-lounge for lawyers, as the current facilities are deemed inadequate. "Despite our clear objections to the proposed museum, work has already begun," the SCBA stated in its resolution, further escalating concerns about the disregard for the Bar’s input.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, who is set to retire on 10 November, has overseen these changes, which have sparked considerable debate within the legal community. While the court has not yet clarified the reasons behind the updates to its emblem and the statue of Lady Justice, the SCBA's resolution underscores the growing tension between the Bar and the Bench over these unilateral decisions.