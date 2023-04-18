SC begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages, an issue that has wide societal ramifications and has sharply divided opinion.

The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

Terming it a "very seminal issue", the Supreme Court on March 13 referred the pleas to a five-judge Constitution bench for adjudication. On Monday, the top court agreed to hear the Centre's plea questioning the maintainability of the petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage.

A bench headed by the CJI had taken note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who had mentioned the plea to decide the preliminary issue.