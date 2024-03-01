SC bins PIL seeking to digitally monitor 24x7 MPs and MLAs for better governance

The Supreme Court on Friday, 1 March refused to entertain a PIL seeking to digitally monitor the activities of all elected MPs and MLAs for better transparency.

“We cannot monitor all MPs and MLAs in the country. There is something called the right to privacy also. We cannot put some (electronic) chips on their legs or hands to monitor what they do,” said a bench presided over by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud.

Expressing surprise at the petitioner’s prayer for 24 x 7 CCTV monitoring of all legislators, the bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that the elected representatives also have their own personal lives.

Initially, when the petitioner, who appeared in-person, sought a period of 15 minutes to present the case, the apex court cautioned him of imposing Rs 5 lakh costs.