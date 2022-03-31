'SC, Bombay HC must suo motu intervene to stop misuse of central agencies'

Patole accused the Centre of using the central agencies to intimidate the Opposition parties by such actions and attempting to topple duly elected state governments.



"Democracy has been overthrown and replaced by a dictatorship, an undeclared state of Emergency exists in the country. All systems have been demolished and we are fighting to save the democratic rule in the country. We humbly appeal to the courts to step forward and help save democracy," Patole implored.



To a query whether he would be targeted next by the ED, the Congress chief said he "would welcome" the probe agency, but it is time for all to unitedly oppose and fight the pressure mechanism of the BJP.