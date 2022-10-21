SC cancels appointment of Kerala tech university's V-C

Speaking to the media, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said this is what they have been pointing out all the while.



"There is absolutely no system in place when it comes to appointments as we often point out and this is the same with various universities," said Satheesan.



Friday's development has come as a jolt to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the Kerala High Court and the Chancellor of Universities, state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan have stopped the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of the private secretary to Vijayan in a teaching post at the Kannur University.



Even the re-appointment of the Kannur University's Vice-Chancellor AGopinath Raveendran has emerged as a hotly-debated topic in the state.