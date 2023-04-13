SC collegium recommends 7 names for appointment as judges in Madhya Pradesh HC

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday recommended the names of seven district judges for appointment as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The collegium, which also includes Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph, recommended the names of Roopesh Chandra Varshney, Anuradha Shukla, Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar, Prem Narayan Singh, Achal Kumar Paliwal, Hirdesh, and Avnindra Kumar Singh.

The resolution stated that on November 23, 2022, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh recommended the elevation of these seven judicial officers as judges of the court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.